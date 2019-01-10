MASTODON - Emperor Of Sand Tour Recap, Part 1; Video

Mastodon have released Part 1 of a video series recapping their Emperor Of The Sand tour.

Says the band: "As we gear up to jump back on the road, we wanted to share a little behind the scenes from our last tour. Our good buddy, Danger Ehren, joined us on the road for a few days to capture the magic! Here’s the first clip of Troy talking tour life as he works on his knuckle ball! Stay tuned for more! UK and Europe, we’ll see you starting next week! Tickets and VIP upgrades are on-sale now!"

