MASTODON Extend North American Tour; UK Headline Dates Announced
June 12, 2017, an hour ago
Mastodon have extended their US headline tour starting on September 26th in Orlando, FL at Hard Rock Live with continued support from Eagles Of Death Metal and Russian Circles. The tour also includes stops at several festivals, including the High Elevation Fest in Denver, CO and Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY.
Mastodon will also be playing a series of headline shows in the UK this December including Brixton Academy in London, England on December 10th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 16 at 10 AM, local time. Tickets can be purchased at mastodonrocks.com/tour.
Fall Tour Dates:
August
20 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas Festival #
September
23 - Denver, CO - High Elevation Fest #
26 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
27 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performance Arts Center
29 - Knoxville, TN - Civic Auditorium
30 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival #
October
3 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
4 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
6 - Atlanta, GA - The Fox Theater
7 - Camden, NJ - Rock Allegiance Festival #
9 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis
10 - Rochester, NY - The Armory
11 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
13 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *
14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
15 - Houston, TX - Houston Open Air #
17 - Albuquerque, NM - Historic El Rey Theater
19 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
21 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival #
23 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center
24 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
25 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre
# indicates festival date. All other dates are headline shows
* without Eagles Of Death Metal
UK Tour Dates:
December
2 - Cardiff, Wales - Great Hall
4 - Wolverhampton, England - Civic Hall
5 - Nottingham, England - Rock City
6 - Newcastle, England - Northumbria University
7 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland
9 - Manchester, England - Academy
10 - London, England - Brixton Academy
Summer Tour Dates:
June
12 - Metal Hammer Awards show - London, UK
14 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary
15 - Novarock - Nickesldorf, Austria
16 - Culture Factory - Zagreb, Croatia
21 - Sala Tejo - Lisbon, Portugal
23 - Download Festival - Madrid, Spain
25 - Artefacts Festival - Strasbourg, France
26 - LKA - Stuttgart, Germany
27 - Tivoli Vrdenburg Ronda Hall - Utrecht, Holland
28 - Hamburg Docks - Hamburg, Germany
30 - Bravalla Festival - Norrkoping, Sweden
July
2 - Tuska Open Air - Helsinki, Finland
4 - B90 - Gdansk, Poland
5 - Karlove Rock For People - Hradec, Czech Republic
6 - Batcshkapp - Frankfurt, Germany
8 - Resurrection Fest - Viviero, Spain
(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)