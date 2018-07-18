MASTODON Guitarist BILL KELLIHER Talks METALLICA As An Influence - "If It Weren't For Them And The Early Punk Rock Stuff I'd Probably Be The Dishwasher Somewhere"

Guesting on the Let There Be Talk podcast, Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher discussed Metallica as a musical influence versus Iron Maiden. Check out the interview below.

Kelliher: "I was always more fascinated by rhythm players than someone who's playing a guitar solo, because I was like 'Ah, guitar solo, whatever...' I like when I hear Metallica, I like to listen to crazy weird rhythms that go behind the guitar solos. I think that's way more interesting. 'Battery'... that song is so sick. It's such a thrash precise riff. It's great. It shaped my whole world. If it weren't for them and the early punk rock stuff I'd probably be the dishwasher somewhere."

Mastodon recently released a video for "Clandestiny", a track from their Emperor Of Sand album, released last year. The video, featuring direction by BlinkMyBrain, can be seen below: