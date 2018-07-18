MASTODON Guitarist BILL KELLIHER Talks METALLICA As An Influence - "If It Weren't For Them And The Early Punk Rock Stuff I'd Probably Be The Dishwasher Somewhere"
Guesting on the Let There Be Talk podcast, Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher discussed Metallica as a musical influence versus Iron Maiden. Check out the interview below.
Kelliher: "I was always more fascinated by rhythm players than someone who's playing a guitar solo, because I was like 'Ah, guitar solo, whatever...' I like when I hear Metallica, I like to listen to crazy weird rhythms that go behind the guitar solos. I think that's way more interesting. 'Battery'... that song is so sick. It's such a thrash precise riff. It's great. It shaped my whole world. If it weren't for them and the early punk rock stuff I'd probably be the dishwasher somewhere."
Mastodon have announced a string of tour dates in September with Dinosaur Jr. and Netherlands. Dates are as follows:
September
1 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
2 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre
4 - Saskatoon, SK - O'Brians Event Centre
6 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
7 - Duluth, MN - Duluth Heritage Center
8 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
11 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom, The Rave/Eagles Club
12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre & Ballroom
14 - Clyde Theatre - Fort Wayne, IN
15 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
16 - London, ON - London Concert Theatre
17 - Kitchener, ON - Elements
19 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall
Mastodon recently released a video for "Clandestiny", a track from their Emperor Of Sand album, released last year. The video, featuring direction by BlinkMyBrain, can be seen below: