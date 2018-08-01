MASTODON Guitarist BRENT HINDS - "ANGUS YOUNG Was My Original First Favorite Guitar Player"

On the latest episode of Let There Be Talk, Brent Hinds of Mastodon guests and talks about motorcycles, guitars, songwriting, and the band's new Cold Dark Place EP. Check out the podcast below.

Mastodon have announced a string of tour dates in September with Dinosaur Jr. and Netherlands. Dates are as follows:

September

1 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

2 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

4 - Saskatoon, SK - O'Brians Event Centre

6 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

7 - Duluth, MN - Duluth Heritage Center

8 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

11 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom, The Rave/Eagles Club

12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre & Ballroom

14 - Clyde Theatre - Fort Wayne, IN

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

16 - London, ON - London Concert Theatre

17 - Kitchener, ON - Elements

19 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall

Mastodon recently released a video for "Clandestiny", a track from their Emperor Of Sand album, released last year. The video, featuring direction by BlinkMyBrain, can be seen below: