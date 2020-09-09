MASTODON Have 20 Songs Written For New Album - "Not That We're Gonna Do A Double Album..."

Dean Delray at Let There Be Talk has posted a new interview with Mastodon bassist Troy Sanders, leading in with the following overview:

"Today on Let There Be Talk #547 my guest is the great Troy Sanders of Mastodon. Troy is absolutely one of the best in the biz and Mastodon is by far one of my favorites of the last 20 years. They have so many incredible records including the crushing Emperor Of Sand that came out in 2017. One of my favorite records by them is the EP that came out in 2017 called Cold Dark Place. The songs on that EP are so next level and I can't recommend it enough. Today, Troy sits down with me to talk about their new record Medium Rarities which is coming out this Friday, September 11th."

Sanders on the new album:

"For the first time ever, we're over the 20 mark, which is a wonderful... I don't wanna say problem, but it's a great issue to sort through and like, 'Hey, what are we gonna focus on?' But at the same time, we've never really worked on an idea unless we all really like it, so I'm hopeful that what we have here is two albums' worth. Not that we're gonna do a double album, but just going back to the fact that we were capable and able to be productive during this whole year.

It would be a good issue to have, I guess - because from our eyes and ears, it wouldn't be filler, it would be stuff that we worked on and we really love. So, yeah, whether an album and an EP within a year of each other, who knows? That would be a group decision. But, the more material, the better."

Mastodon have announced Medium Rarities, a collection of rare tracks released digitally for the first time, plus a brand new song, “Fallen Torches”. The album is out on September 11, but you can hear “Fallen Torches” now wherever you get your music. There will also be a limited edition double LP on pink vinyl available on October 16.

Listen to “Fallen Torches” and pre-order Medium Rarities here. A visualizer for the song can be found below.

Medium Rarities tracklisting:

"Fallen Torches" (Previously Unreleased)

"A Commotion" (Feist Cover)

"Asleep in the Deep" (Instrumental version)

"Capillarian Crest" (Live)<

"A Spoonful Weighs A Ton" (The Flaming Lips Cover)

"Toe To Toes" (Instrumental version)

"Circle of Cysquatch" (Live)

"Atlanta" (Butthole Surfers Cover)

"Jaguar God" (Instrumental)

"Cut You Up With A Linoleum Life" (Aqua Teen Hunger Force)

"Blood & Thunder" (Live)

"White Walker" (from Game of Thrones mix tape)

"Halloween" (Instrumental version)

"Crystal Skull" (Live)

"Orion" (Metallica Cover)

"Iron Tusk" (Live)

"Fallen Torches" visualizer: