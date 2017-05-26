MASTODON - Last Night’s Performance On Conan “Had To Be Rescheduled”
May 26, 2017, 5 hours ago
For Mastodon fans that were hoping to see the band perform “Show Yourself” on last night’s edition of Conan, the band issued the following message:
“Unfortunately, our performance on Conan that was supposed to air tonight had to be rescheduled. We'll let you know when the new date is confirmed.”
In the meantime, check out the official "Show Yourself" video below:
"Show Yourself”, from the new album Emperor Of Sand, remains in the Top 5 Billboard Rock Charts after several consecutive weeks. The album continues its ascent towards greater heights that's catching the attention of a new legion of fans.
Mastodon has just wrapped an extensive US tour and will begin a European tour next month.
June
9 - Download Festival - Donington, UK
11 - Download Festival - Paris, France
12 - Metal Hammer Awards show - London, UK
14 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary
15 - Novarock - Nickesldorf, Austria
16 - Culture Factory - Zagreb, Croatia
21 - Sala Tejo - Lisbon, Portugal
23 - Download Festival - Madrid, Spain
25 - Artefacts Festival - Strasbourg, France
26 - LKA - Stuttgart, Germany
27 - Tivoli Vrdenburg Ronda Hall - Utrecht, Holland
28 - Hamburg Docks - Hamburg, Germany
30 - Bravalla Festival - Norrkoping, Sweden
July
2 - Tuska Open Air - Helsinki, Finland
4 - B90 - Gdansk, Poland
5 - Karlove Rock For People - Hradec, Czech Republic
6 - Batcshkapp - Frankfurt, Germany
8 - Resurrection Fest - Viviero, Spain
(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)