MASTODON Perform “Show Yourself” On Conan; Video Streaming

Mastodon’s performance of their single “Show Yourself” aired on last night’s edition of Conan on TBS. Watch video of the performance below:

Metro welcomes Mastodon for a very special 35th Anniversary Event on September 9th. One-hundred percent of the show’s proceeds will benefit Hope For The Day, a Chicago-based nonprofit organization that promotes proactive suicide prevention by providing outreach and mental health education through self expression platforms.

This show will mark Mastodon’s first Metro gig since 2009, who have grown both musically and personally since. As the band continues to dive into mythical imagery and unsparing riffage, Mastodon continues to orbit around themes of loss and rebirth, creating hypnotically haunting soundscapes and thunderously seismic grooves.

Munster, Indiana-based microbrewery 3 Floyds Brewing Co. will be tapping its Crack The Skye beer especially for the show, one day ahead of its September 10th (World Suicide Prevention Day) public release.

Dark Matter Coffee will also be joining the festivities - the Chicago-based roaster will be re-releasing Crack The Skye, a caffeinated homage to Mastodon’s album of the same name. Dubbed an illustration of “collaboration and dedication to making a difference in people's lives,” a portion of Crack The Skye’s proceeds will benefit Hope For The Day.

Hope for the Day founder Jonny Boucher commented, "It's amazing to be able to work with Mastodon, Dark Matter Coffee, 3 Floyds and the Metro on this event during national suicide prevention month. Last year we released the Crack the Skye beer and coffee on national suicide prevention day, so it only made sense to put on a show for the next release and support suicide prevention in a unique way. We are thankful for everyone's support and look forward to this exceptional event."

Saturday, September 9th:

Mastodon / Brain Tentacles / Power Mad (guest drummer Charlie Benate of Anthrax)

Supporting Suicide Prevention & Mental Health Education

$75 GA, $100 VIP, $125 Meet & Greet / 18 & Over / Doors: 7 PM / Show: 8 PM

VIP Ticket Includes:

Early Entry (VIP Ticket Doors Open At 6:30 PM)

Limited Edition Show Poster

2 Drink Tickets good for 3 Floyds' Crack The Skye

1 Bag of Crack The Skye Dark Matter Coffee

** VIP tickets are Will Call only

Meet & Greet Ticket Includes:

Early Entry (M&G Ticket Doors Open At 6 PM)

Pre-show Meet & Greet with Mastodon

Limited Edition Show Poster

Reserved Balcony Standing

2 Drink Tickets good for 3 Floyds' Crack The Skye

1 Bag of Crack The Skye Dark Matter Coffee

**Meet & Greet Tickets are Will Call only

Founded in 2011, Hope For The Day achieves proactive suicide prevention by providing outreach and mental health education through self-expression platforms. By sharing the deeply personal connection that creativity can have in fostering an environment of positive change, HFTD uses creative expression as a medium to educate communities while empowering those who need help to get help. For more information, visit HFTD.org.

Mastodon have extended their US headline tour starting on September 26th in Orlando, FL at Hard Rock Live with continued support from Eagles Of Death Metal and Russian Circles. The tour also includes stops at several festivals, including the High Elevation Fest in Denver, CO and Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY.

Mastodon will also be playing a series of headline shows in the UK this December including Brixton Academy in London, England on December 10th. Tickets can be purchased at mastodonrocks.com/tour.

Tour dates:

August

20 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas Festival #

September

23 - Denver, CO - High Elevation Fest #

26 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

27 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performance Arts Center

29 - Knoxville, TN - Civic Auditorium

30 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival #

October

3 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

4 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

6 - Atlanta, GA - The Fox Theater

7 - Camden, NJ - Rock Allegiance Festival #

9 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

10 - Rochester, NY - The Armory

11 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

13 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *

14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

15 - Houston, TX - Houston Open Air #

17 - Albuquerque, NM - Historic El Rey Theater

19 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

21 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival #

23 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center

24 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

25 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre

# indicates festival date. All other dates are headline shows

* without Eagles Of Death Metal

UK Tour Dates:

December

2 - Cardiff, Wales - Great Hall

4 - Wolverhampton, England - Civic Hall

5 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

6 - Newcastle, England - Northumbria University

7 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland

9 - Manchester, England - Academy

10 - London, England - Brixton Academy