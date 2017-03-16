MASTODON Premier “Show Yourself” Music Video

Mastodon have released a new music music video for the Emperor Of Sand album track, “Show Yourself”, available for streaming below.

The band have announced their first live late night televised appearance in support of Emperor Of Sand, which will be released via Reprise Records on March 31st. The band will perform on the outdoor stage at ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 3rd, and the following day, April 4th, a rare, intimate show at Amoeba Music Hollywood, 6400 Sunset Blvd., at 5 PM.

Beginning on Friday, March 31st, fans who purchase Emperor Of Sand at Amoeba Hollywood will receive admission to the in-store and a limited-edition “Mastodon Live At Amoeba" lithograph commemorating the show. Admission is limited to in-store orders only and two LP/CD + ticket per person. Admittance lines for the in-store will form on Ivar Avenue beginning at 2 PM on April 4th and is limited to first purchasers and the store's capacity.

The album can be pre-ordered in various formats at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Sultan’s Curse”

“Show Yourself”

“Precious Stones”

“Steambreather”

“Roots Remain”

“Word To The Wise”

“Ancient Kingdom”

“Clandestiny”

“Andromeda”

“Scorpion Breath”

“Jaguar God”

“Show Yourself” video:

“Andromeda”:

“Show Yourself”:

“Sultan’s Curse”:

Tomorrow, Friday, March 17th (St. Patrick's Day), Brann Dailor, Bill Kelliher, Troy Sanders and Brent Hinds will sign autographs for fans who pre-order the new album, Emperor Of Sand, directly at Waterloo Records Austin. All who pre-order will receive a limited edition Mastodon lithograph created especially for this SXSW sponsored event. The signing will take place at 3:30 - 4:30 PM at Waterloo Records, located at 600A N. Lamar, Austin, TX. 78703. First come, first served.

Later that evening, Mastodon will perform live at Mazda Studio @ Empire, powered by SPIN, located at 606 E. 7th St. Austin, TX. Set time is midnight. Space will be limited, no guaranteed entry. Get there early.

Mastodon have confirmed a spring US headline tour, which will kick off on April 14th in Missoula, MT, with support from Eagles Of Death Metal and Russian Circles. The tour also includes stops at several festivals, including the Carolina Rebellion Festival on May 5th.

Every pair of tickets purchased online for Mastodon (excluding festival dates and the May 6th Philadelphia date) includes your choice of a physical or digital copy of their new, album. Ticket purchasers will receive instructions via e-mail on how to redeem the album once it is released (date yet to be confirmed). Tickets can be purchased at this location.

Mastodon tour dates:

April

14 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theater

15 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater

16 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

18 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

26 - Kansas City, KS - Uptown Theater

27 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant

28 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville Festival

30 - Ft. Myers, FL - Fort Rock Festival

May

2 - Washington, DC - Fillmore

3 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

5 - Concord, NC - Caroline Rebellion Festival

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

8 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

9 - Portland, ME - State Theater

11 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

13 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

14 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

16 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theater

17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live