MASTODON Release “Making Of” Video Part 1 For Emperor Of Sand Album

Mastodon have released Part 1 of a “making of” series in support of their new studio album, Emperor Of Sand, out on March 31st via Reprise Records. Watch below:

The deluxe pre-order package will contain the album on double 180-gram vinyl housed in a gatefold jacket along with a bonus Color-In-Your-Own vinyl jacket, plus an exclusive box of Mastodon colored pencils. In addition fans will also receive a digital copy of the entire album on March 31st, along with an instant download of "Sultan's Curse." Emperor Of Sand will also be available digitally and on CD.

Emperor Of Sand can now be pre-ordered in various formats at this location.

Emperor Of Sand finds Mastodon returning to a deeply imaginative and complex conceptual storyline that ponders the nature of time. Threading together the myth of a man sentenced to death in a majestically malevolent desert, the band conjures the grains of a musical and lyrical odyssey slipping quickly through a cosmic hourglass.

"Emperor of Sand is like the grim reaper,"says drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor. "Sand represents time. If you or anyone you know has ever received a terminal diagnosis, the first thought is about time. Invariably, you ask, 'How much time is left?'"

"We're reflecting on mortality," adds bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders. "To that end, the album ties into our entire discography. It's 17 years in the making, but it's also a direct reaction to the last two years. We tend to draw inspiration from very real things in our lives."

Emperor Of Sand was recorded at The Quarry Recording Studio in Kennesaw, just outside Mastodon's hometown of Atlanta, with producer Brendan O'Brien (Pearl Jam, Neil Young, AC/DC, Rage Against The Machine), whofirst worked with Mastodon on their seminal 2009 album Crack The Skye.

Over the course of Mastodon's career, the band members have fearlessly continued to push themselves towards greater creative heights on their recorded output. Each studio album has united an ever-expanding worldwide legion of fans who have come to expect the unexpected twists and turns that have elevated Mastodon to become one of the most respected and influential creative forces in rock music.

Tracklisting:

“Sultan’s Curse”

“Show Yourself”

“Precious Stones”

“Steambreather”

“Roots Remain”

“Word To The Wise”

“Ancient Kingdom”

“Clandestiny”

“Andromeda”

“Scorpion Breath”

“Jaguar God”

“Sultan’s Curse”:

Teasers:

Mastodon have confirmed a spring US headline tour, which will kick off on April 14th in Missoula, MT, with support from Eagles Of Death Metal and Russian Circles. The tour also includes stops at several festivals, including the Carolina Rebellion Festival on May 5th.

Every pair of tickets purchased online for Mastodon (excluding festival dates and the May 6th Philadelphia date) includes your choice of a physical or digital copy of their new, album. Ticket purchasers will receive instructions via e-mail on how to redeem the album once it is released (date yet to be confirmed). Tickets can be purchased at this location.

Mastodon says of the tour, "Hey! Good news everybody, we are hitting the road this spring with some great friends of ours Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles. We couldn't be more excited to pour majestic rock sauce all over your town. Come on down and help us celebrate the season of new beginnings where fresh buds bloom, animals awaken, the earth comes to life and there's a new Mastodon album to melt your face off! See you there!"

Mastodon tour dates:

April

14 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theater

15 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater

16 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

18 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

26 - Kansas City, KS - Uptown Theater

27 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant

28 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville Festival

30 - Ft. Myers, FL - Fort Rock Festival

May

2 - Washington, DC - Fillmore

3 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

5 - Concord, NC - Caroline Rebellion Festival

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

8 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

9 - Portland, ME - State Theater

11 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

13 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

14 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

16 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theater

17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live