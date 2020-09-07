MASTODON, ROYAL THUNDER, SPIRIT ADRIFT Members Cover ROBYN’s “Ever Again” In The Style Of THIN LIZZY; Video

In the video below, Two Minutes To Late Night featuring Mastodon’s Troy Sanders, Royal Thunder’s Mlny Parsonz, Spirit Adrift’s Nate Garrett, Mutoid Man’s Ben Koller, and Jordan Olds cover Robyn’s “Ever Again” in the style of Thin Lizzy.

A description reads: “Call your girlfriend, the boys are back in town! We covered Robyn as if it were a Thin Lizzy song and Mlny's back with another fake mustache.

“This is our 21st (what the hell???) bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon at this location.”