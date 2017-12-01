MASTODON's Emperor Of Sand "Making Of" Documentary Streaming In Full; Includes 30 Minutes Of Never Before Seen Footage

"Earlier this year we released a 12-part series showing the making of our album Emperor Of Sand," says Mastodon. "We’ve cut it all together, added over 30 minutes of never before seen footage and turned it into a documentary!

"This is a deep look into the making of the album and the inspiration behind the music. With the Grammy nominations Emperor Of Sand has received this week, we thought it was the perfect time to release it. We hope you enjoy the documentary. If you do, feel free to share it!

"Thanks to Jimmy Hubbard helping us put this together!"

Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were recently announced, with the ceremony scheduled to air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 28th on CBS. The nominations in the rock and metal categories are listed below:

Best Rock Performance:

“You Want It Darker” - Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” - Chris Cornell

“Run” - Foo Fighters

“No Good” - Kaleo

“Go To War” - Nothing More

Best Metal Performance:

“Invisible Enemy” - August Burns Red

“Black Hoodie” - Body Count

“Forever” - Code Orange

“Sultan’s Curse” - Mastodon

“Clockworks” - Meshuggah

Best Rock Song:

“Atlas, Rise!” - James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Blood In The Cut” - JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

“Go To War” - Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

“Run” - Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

“The Stage” - Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

Best Rock Album:

Emperor Of Sand - Mastodon

Hardwired…To Self-Destruct - Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves - Nothing More

Villains - Queens Of The Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding - The War On Drugs

For a full list of nominees, visit Grammy.com.