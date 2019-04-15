MASTODON Streaming Cover Of LED ZEPPELIN Classic "Stairway To Heaven"; Audio

Mastodon are streaming their cover of Led Zeppelin's "Stairway To Heaven", re-titled "Stairway To Nick John" and recorded in tribute to their manager Nick John, who passed away in September 2018. Listen below.

Mastodon previously stated: "He was essentially the band’s Dad. From our highest highs to our lowest lows he was always there. Every single move we made went through him first as our trust in him was marrow deep.

"His favorite band besides us and Gojira, was Led Zeppelin. We were asked to perform 'Stairway To Heaven' at his funeral. Afterward, finding out that someone had recorded it, we figured we should record a studio version and release it on Record Store Day (April 13th) as a tribute to Nick with all the proceeds to be donated to pancreatic cancer research. We would not be the band we are today without the help of Nick John. We miss him dearly and think of him always. We love you buddy."

The limited edition 10-inch vinyl features the Studio Version on Side A and a Live Version on Side B. All of the proceeds benefit the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

Catch Mastodon on tour, performing their Crack The Skye album in its entirety, as they open for Coheed And Cambria, at the following shows:

May

28 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater

29 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre

31 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

June

1 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville

2 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

4 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

6 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

7 - New York, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

8 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE – Outdoors

11 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

13 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove

14 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

19 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

22 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor

23 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

26 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park - Park at the Park

28 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

30 - Phoenix, NV - Comerica Theatre

July

2 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater / Austin360 Amphitheater

3 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory