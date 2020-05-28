MASTODON Tapped For Soundtrack To Bill & Ted Face The Music

During a guest appearance on the Rock & Roll Beer Guy podcast on May 26, Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher revealed that he and his bandmates “wrote a killer fucking song” for the upcoming third installment of the Bill & Ted comedy film franchise, titled Bill & Ted Face The Music, reports Hamilton, Ontario radio station Y108.

“We got asked a couple months ago to be a part of the new Bill & Ted movie,” acknowledged Kelliher. “Working with Hollywood is always an adventure. They think that when you’re a musician, it’s like going to McDonald’s. They can just order what they want... and then there it is.”

“It doesn’t (work like that)… at least with our band,” noted Kelliher. “To write it, arrange it, record it, mix it and then master it? That’s gonna take a month — at least. You can’t just write a good song in a day and have it recorded. It doesn’t work that way. It’s not gonna have any soul.”

Though the music director for Bill & Ted Face The Music reportedly hand-picked Mastodon, Kelliher revealed it was a brief “20-second clip” that director Dean Parisot didn’t “really like.” The guitarist said that the producers wanted “an AC/DC-style” song. “I was like, then fucking call AC/DC. I was pissed.”

Furthermore, upon being asked if Mastodon could change the song, Kelliher replied: “No, I can’t. I’m not changing this, sorry. Just don’t use the song. Why didn’t you tell us that months ago? Especially now, with the pandemic, nobody can be in the same room together. It’s not like we live in the same studio and can pull stuff out of our ass all day long.”

Learn more at this location.

Bill & Ted Face The Music, starring Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, is currently scheduled for an August 21 release worldwide.