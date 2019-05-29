MASTODON - The Making Of Crack The Skye, Part Six (Video)
Mastodon have released Part 6 of their Making Of Crack The Skye video series. Watch all six segments below.
Part 1:
Part 2:
Part 3:
Part 4:
Part 5:
Part 6:
Catch Mastodon on tour, performing Crack The Skye in its entirety, as they open for Coheed And Cambria, at the following shows:
May
29 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre
31 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
June
1 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville
2 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
4 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
6 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
7 - New York, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk
8 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE – Outdoors
11 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
13 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove
14 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
19 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair
22 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor
23 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
25 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
26 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park - Park at the Park
28 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
30 - Phoenix, NV - Comerica Theatre
July
2 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater / Austin360 Amphitheater
3 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory