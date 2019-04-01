MASTODON - The Making Of Crack The Skye, Part Two (Video)
Mastodon have released Part 2 of their Making Of Crack The Skye video series.
"Back in the summer of 2008, when we finished recording our fifth full-length album, Crack The Skye, we felt like we had created something very special," says Mastodon. "That is why, to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of one of our proudest moments, we decided to take it out on tour and play it start to finish along with some other golden oldies of course. Can’t wait to see all of you on tour so we can celebrate Crack The Skye’s birthday together!"
Part 1:
Part 2:
Catch Mastodon on tour, performing Crack The Skye in its entirety, as they open for Coheed And Cambria, at the following shows:
May
28 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater
29 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre
31 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
June
1 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville
2 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
4 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
6 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
7 - New York, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk
8 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE – Outdoors
11 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
13 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove
14 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
19 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair
22 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor
23 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
25 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
26 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park - Park at the Park
28 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
30 - Phoenix, NV - Comerica Theatre
July
2 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater / Austin360 Amphitheater
3 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory