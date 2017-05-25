MASTODON To Perform “Show Yourself” Live On Conan Tonight

Mastodon will perform "Show Yourself" live on Conan tonight. Tune in to TBS stations at 11 PM, PT/ET, 10 PM, CT. Go to this location for further details. If you've yet to see the hysterical official "Show Yourself" video, watch below:

"Show Yourself”, from the new album Emperor Of Sand, remains in the Top 5 Billboard Rock Charts after several consecutive weeks. The album continues its ascent towards greater heights that's catching the attention of a new legion of fans.

Mastodon has just wrapped an extensive US tour and will begin a European tour next month.

June

9 - Download Festival - Donington, UK

11 - Download Festival - Paris, France

12 - Metal Hammer Awards show - London, UK

14 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

15 - Novarock - Nickesldorf, Austria

16 - Culture Factory - Zagreb, Croatia

21 - Sala Tejo - Lisbon, Portugal

23 - Download Festival - Madrid, Spain

25 - Artefacts Festival - Strasbourg, France

26 - LKA - Stuttgart, Germany

27 - Tivoli Vrdenburg Ronda Hall - Utrecht, Holland

28 - Hamburg Docks - Hamburg, Germany

30 - Bravalla Festival - Norrkoping, Sweden

July

2 - Tuska Open Air - Helsinki, Finland

4 - B90 - Gdansk, Poland

5 - Karlove Rock For People - Hradec, Czech Republic

6 - Batcshkapp - Frankfurt, Germany

8 - Resurrection Fest - Viviero, Spain

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)