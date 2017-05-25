MASTODON To Perform “Show Yourself” Live On Conan Tonight
May 25, 2017, 2 hours ago
Mastodon will perform "Show Yourself" live on Conan tonight. Tune in to TBS stations at 11 PM, PT/ET, 10 PM, CT. Go to this location for further details. If you've yet to see the hysterical official "Show Yourself" video, watch below:
"Show Yourself”, from the new album Emperor Of Sand, remains in the Top 5 Billboard Rock Charts after several consecutive weeks. The album continues its ascent towards greater heights that's catching the attention of a new legion of fans.
Mastodon has just wrapped an extensive US tour and will begin a European tour next month.
June
9 - Download Festival - Donington, UK
11 - Download Festival - Paris, France
12 - Metal Hammer Awards show - London, UK
14 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary
15 - Novarock - Nickesldorf, Austria
16 - Culture Factory - Zagreb, Croatia
21 - Sala Tejo - Lisbon, Portugal
23 - Download Festival - Madrid, Spain
25 - Artefacts Festival - Strasbourg, France
26 - LKA - Stuttgart, Germany
27 - Tivoli Vrdenburg Ronda Hall - Utrecht, Holland
28 - Hamburg Docks - Hamburg, Germany
30 - Bravalla Festival - Norrkoping, Sweden
July
2 - Tuska Open Air - Helsinki, Finland
4 - B90 - Gdansk, Poland
5 - Karlove Rock For People - Hradec, Czech Republic
6 - Batcshkapp - Frankfurt, Germany
8 - Resurrection Fest - Viviero, Spain
(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)