MASTODON To Release Medium Rarities Collection Of Rare Tracks In September; "Fallen Torches" Visualizer Streaming

Mastodon have announced Medium Rarities, a collection of rare tracks released digitally for the first time, plus a brand new song, “Fallen Torches”. The album is out on September 11, but you can hear “Fallen Torches” now wherever you get your music. There will also be a limited edition double LP on pink vinyl available on October 16.



Listen to “Fallen Torches” and pre-order Medium Rarities here. A visualizer for the song can be found below.

Medium Rarities tracklisting:

"Fallen Torches" (Previously Unreleased)

"A Commotion" (Feist Cover)

"Asleep in the Deep" (Instrumental version)

"Capillarian Crest" (Live)

"A Spoonful Weighs A Ton" (The Flaming Lips Cover)

"Toe To Toes" (Instrumental version)

"Circle of Cysquatch" (Live)

"Atlanta" (Butthole Surfers Cover)

"Jaguar God" (Instrumental)

"Cut You Up With A Linoleum Life" (Aqua Teen Hunger Force)

"Blood & Thunder" (Live)

"White Walker" (from Game of Thrones mix tape)

"Halloween" (Instrumental version)

"Crystal Skull" (Live)

"Orion" (Metallica Cover)

"Iron Tusk" (Live)

"Fallen Torches" visualizer: