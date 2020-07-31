MASTODON To Release Medium Rarities Collection Of Rare Tracks In September; "Fallen Torches" Visualizer Streaming
Mastodon have announced Medium Rarities, a collection of rare tracks released digitally for the first time, plus a brand new song, “Fallen Torches”. The album is out on September 11, but you can hear “Fallen Torches” now wherever you get your music. There will also be a limited edition double LP on pink vinyl available on October 16.
Listen to “Fallen Torches” and pre-order Medium Rarities here. A visualizer for the song can be found below.
Medium Rarities tracklisting:
"Fallen Torches" (Previously Unreleased)
"A Commotion" (Feist Cover)
"Asleep in the Deep" (Instrumental version)
"Capillarian Crest" (Live)
"A Spoonful Weighs A Ton" (The Flaming Lips Cover)
"Toe To Toes" (Instrumental version)
"Circle of Cysquatch" (Live)
"Atlanta" (Butthole Surfers Cover)
"Jaguar God" (Instrumental)
"Cut You Up With A Linoleum Life" (Aqua Teen Hunger Force)
"Blood & Thunder" (Live)
"White Walker" (from Game of Thrones mix tape)
"Halloween" (Instrumental version)
"Crystal Skull" (Live)
"Orion" (Metallica Cover)
"Iron Tusk" (Live)
"Fallen Torches" visualizer: