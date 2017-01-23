MASTODON - Tracking Guitars Inside The Moon; New Album Video Teaser Posted
Atlanta-based heavy rock icons, Mastodon, have issued another update on their forthcoming studio album. The new video featuring Brent Hinds is entitled Tracking Guitars Inside The Moon, and can be seen below:
Two more teaser clips from Mastodon can be seen below:
Mastodon have confirmed a spring US headline tour, which will kick off on April 14th in Missoula, MT, with support from Eagles Of Death Metal and Russian Circles. The tour also includes stops at several festivals, including the Carolina Rebellion Festival on May 5th.
Every pair of tickets purchased online for Mastodon (excluding festival dates and the May 6th Philadelphia date) includes your choice of a physical or digital copy of their new, soon-to-be released album. Ticket purchasers will receive instructions via e-mail on how to redeem the album once it is released (date yet to be confirmed). Tickets can be purchased at this location.
Mastodon says of the tour, "Hey! Good news everybody, we are hitting the road this spring with some great friends of ours Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles. We couldn't be more excited to pour majestic rock sauce all over your town. Come on down and help us celebrate the season of new beginnings where fresh buds bloom, animals awaken, the earth comes to life and there's a new Mastodon album to melt your face off! See you there!"
As previously announced, Mastodon completed the follow-up to their universally praised 2014 album Once More 'Round The Sun. Details regarding their new studio album will be announced soon.
Mastodon tour dates:
April
14 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theater
15 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater
16 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
18 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium
21 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex
24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore
26 - Kansas City, KS - Uptown Theater
27 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant
28 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville Festival
30 - Ft. Myers, FL - Fort Rock Festival
May
2 - Washington, DC - Fillmore
3 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
5 - Concord, NC - Caroline Rebellion Festival
6 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
8 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
9 - Portland, ME - State Theater
11 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
13 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
14 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
16 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theater
17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live
(Photo - Mastodon Facebook)