May 5, 2017, an hour ago

Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star has released another collection, Lullaby Versions Of Mastodon. Listen to “Show Yourself” from the release below.

Tracklisting:

“Show Yourself”

“Curl Of The Burl”

“Oblivion”

“Tread Lightly”

“Blood And Thunder”

“Sultan’s Curse”

“High Road”

“The Motherload”