MASTODON - Video Of BILL KELLIHER Guitar Masterclass In Melbourne Posted

April 28, 2018, 2 hours ago

news mastodon bill kelliher heavy metal riff notes

MASTODON - Video Of BILL KELLIHER Guitar Masterclass In Melbourne Posted

Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher held an ESP masterclass in Melbourne, Australia back in March. In the clip below he offers up playing tips and jams on a few songs.

Mastodon have released a video for "Clandestiny", a track from their Emperor Of Sand album, released last year. The video, featuring direction by BlinkMyBrain, can be seen below:

Mastodon perform this weekend at Fronterizo Fest 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico. Find the band's live itinerary here.

Featured Audio

GUS G. - "Letting Go" (AFM)

GUS G. - "Letting Go" (AFM)

Featured Video

FAREWELL TO FEAR Premier "Underneath My Skin"

FAREWELL TO FEAR Premier "Underneath My Skin"

Latest Reviews