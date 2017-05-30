MASTODON’s Troy Sanders On Emperor Of Sand Album’s Lyrical Content - “We’re Taking Darkness And We’re Trying To Channel It Into Something Light”; Video

Mastodon released their new studio album, Emperor Of Sand, on March 31st via Reprise Records. In the new video below from BangerTV, bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders talks to Daniel Dekay about the band's unique and ever-evolving vocal style and how it's matured on their latest album.

Mastodon will begin a European tour next month. Dates below:

June

9 - Download Festival - Donington, UK

11 - Download Festival - Paris, France

12 - Metal Hammer Awards show - London, UK

14 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

15 - Novarock - Nickesldorf, Austria

16 - Culture Factory - Zagreb, Croatia

21 - Sala Tejo - Lisbon, Portugal

23 - Download Festival - Madrid, Spain

25 - Artefacts Festival - Strasbourg, France

26 - LKA - Stuttgart, Germany

27 - Tivoli Vrdenburg Ronda Hall - Utrecht, Holland

28 - Hamburg Docks - Hamburg, Germany

30 - Bravalla Festival - Norrkoping, Sweden

July

2 - Tuska Open Air - Helsinki, Finland

4 - B90 - Gdansk, Poland

5 - Karlove Rock For People - Hradec, Czech Republic

6 - Batcshkapp - Frankfurt, Germany

8 - Resurrection Fest - Viviero, Spain