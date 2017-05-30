MASTODON’s Troy Sanders On Emperor Of Sand Album’s Lyrical Content - “We’re Taking Darkness And We’re Trying To Channel It Into Something Light”; Video
May 30, 2017, an hour ago
Mastodon released their new studio album, Emperor Of Sand, on March 31st via Reprise Records. In the new video below from BangerTV, bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders talks to Daniel Dekay about the band's unique and ever-evolving vocal style and how it's matured on their latest album.
Mastodon will begin a European tour next month. Dates below:
June
9 - Download Festival - Donington, UK
11 - Download Festival - Paris, France
12 - Metal Hammer Awards show - London, UK
14 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary
15 - Novarock - Nickesldorf, Austria
16 - Culture Factory - Zagreb, Croatia
21 - Sala Tejo - Lisbon, Portugal
23 - Download Festival - Madrid, Spain
25 - Artefacts Festival - Strasbourg, France
26 - LKA - Stuttgart, Germany
27 - Tivoli Vrdenburg Ronda Hall - Utrecht, Holland
28 - Hamburg Docks - Hamburg, Germany
30 - Bravalla Festival - Norrkoping, Sweden
July
2 - Tuska Open Air - Helsinki, Finland
4 - B90 - Gdansk, Poland
5 - Karlove Rock For People - Hradec, Czech Republic
6 - Batcshkapp - Frankfurt, Germany
8 - Resurrection Fest - Viviero, Spain