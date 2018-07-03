MATERDEA Release “Neverland” Lyric Video

Italy's pagan metal band Materdea has released the lyric video for "Neverland", taken from the latest album Pyaneta released by Rockshots Records on June 8th.

Pyaneta is a new fascinating and enthralling journey. It is a powerful symphony where all the instruments and the voices join the sounds of the Nature, painting new grandiose landscapes enriched by colors and sophisticated arrangements.

The melodies reveal themselves along with the sumptuous guitar riffs, a powerful rhythmic session and the twist of strings and orchestration, allowing the listener to be carried away in a dimension full of energy, beauty and hope by these magical tales. Pyaneta is also an exhortation to a better awareness of the deep interconnection that exists between every living being and the largest, sentient organism that hosts us, our planet Earth. It is a message of love for life in its gorgeous wholeness.