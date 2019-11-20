MATS LEVÉN Discusses SKYBLOOD Song "Out Of The Hollow" In New Track-By-Track Video

His name belongs to the most influential and illustrious ones in Swedish metal. Mats Leven's distinctive and colourful voice has graced albums by Candlemass, Therion, Krux, Yngwie Malmsteen and At Vance - now, after lending his voice to others for decades, fans can finally witness the charismatic singer’s solo album.

Under the solo flag of Skyblood, the self-titled debut album will see the light of day this Friday, November 22, via Napalm Records. This new track-by-track video focuses on the album track, "Out Of The Hollow":

Mats Leven has been working on his solo project for several years, and aside from some additional guest musicians, most instruments were recorded by Leven at his own studio - the Uzi G Studio - in Stockholm. Skyblood's debut contains dark and hypnotic anthems that take the listener on exotic trips into emotional soundspheres, triumphing in musical finesse and timeless elegance. Skyblood is an unchained and exciting affair feeding off of epic, classic metal, doom and melodic hard rock influences - an unpredictable mixture soaring to glorious heights.

Skyblood will be available on vinyl, CD and in digital formats. Pre-order your copy here.

Tracklisting:

"Skyblood Manifesto"

"The Voice"

"The Not Forgotten"

"Wake Up To The Truth"

"Once Invisible"

"One Eye For An Eye"

"Out Of The Hollow"

"For Or Against"

"Le Venimeux"

"Out Of The Hollow" lyric video:

"The Not Forgotten" video:

"The Voice" lyric video: