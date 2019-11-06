MATS LEVÉN Discusses SKYBLOOD Song "The Voice" In New Track-By-Track Video

His name belongs to the most influential and illustrious ones in Swedish metal. Mats Leven's distinctive and colourful voice has graced albums by Candlemass, Therion, Krux, Yngwie Malmsteen and At Vance - now, after lending his voice to others for decades, fans can finally witness the charismatic singer’s solo album.

Under the solo flag of Skyblood, the self-titled debut album will see the light of day on November 22 via Napalm Records. This new track-by-track video focuses on the album track, "The Voice":

Dark and hypnotic anthems meet exotic trips into emotional soundspheres, tracks such as "The Voice" triumph in musical finesse and timeless elegance. This debut is an unchained and exciting affair feeding off of epic and classic metal influences, doom and melodic hard rock - an unpredictable mixture soaring to glorious height. Mats has been working on his solo-project for several years, aside additional guest musicians, most instruments were recorded by Mats himself at his own studio, the Uzi G Studio in Stockholm.

According to Mats, Skyblood is, “who I am. This is Skyblood. Skyblood equals pride, empathy and rage. ’The Voice’ carries that flag. A fight for the cause of truth.“

Skyblood will be available on vinyl, CD and in digital formats. Pre-order your copy here.

Tracklisting:

"Skyblood Manifesto"

"The Voice"

"The Not Forgotten"

"Wake Up To The Truth"

"Once Invisible"

"One Eye For An Eye"

"Out Of The Hollow"

"For Or Against"

"Le Venimeux"

"The Not Forgotten" video:

"The Voice" lyric video: