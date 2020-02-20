MATS LEVÉN - Former CANDLEMASS Singer Joins DENNER'S INFERNO For Upcoming Live Dates

Singer Mats Levén (Skyblood, Candlemass, Therion, Krux, Yngwie Malmsteen, At Vance) has joined Denner's Inferno, the band featuring former Mercyful Fate / King Diamond guitarist Michael Denner.

Says Michael Denner: "It is with pride and great pleasure to present Mats Levén as the singer when Denner's Inferno plays at Nordic Noise on May 8. I've been following Mats closely via my passion for doom metal and thus his work in Candlemass, Abstrakt Algebra, etc., and feel like his style fits perfectly to what I myself want to express with the music I perform."

Mats Levén adds: "I look enormously forward to playing a few festivals with Denner's Inferno this summer - starting with Nordic Noise in Copenhagen, and then we'll see what will then happen. (Mercyful Fate albums) Melissa and Don't Break The Oath I bought as a young teenager, and have loved them ever since. And who knows? Maybe we'll also play a few Mercyful Fate classics when we're standing on stage anyway."