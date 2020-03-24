MATT BARLOW - Former ICED EARTH Singer Performs "Lonesome Cowboy" Rendition Of Fan-Favorite "I Died For You"; Video

Former Iced Earth vocalist, Matt Barlow, has released the video below, performing an acoustic version of the Iced Earth song, "I Died For You".

Says Matt: "Brothers and Sisters! I wanted to see if I could raise some spirits and join my fellow musicians in solidarity, by performing a fan-favorite Iced Earth tune in a lonesome cowboy style. I’m obviously not Jon Schaffer on guitar, but I hope you can still find joy my performance. Please keep all of my friends and family (musicians, sound techs, guitar techs, drum techs, road crews, tour managers, etc.) in your hearts and minds, as they will likely be hit very hard by all of the shutdowns. Helping where you can, will be greatly appreciated!"

