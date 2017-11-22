MATT GUILLORY - Official Video For "Inside" Featuring Members Of JAMES LABRIE Band And Former AMARANTHE Vocalist Released

On November 9th, keyboardist Matt Guillory - better known these days for working with Dream Theater frontman James LaBrie's on his solo albums - released his first ever solo track called "Inside". The track features Guillory teaming up with James LaBrie bandmates Marco Sfogli (guitars), Peter Wildoer (drums), and former Amaranthe vocalist Andy Solveström on screams.

Guillory posted the following update:

"Friends: Thank you for the overwhelming positive response to my debut single. I've always been more comfortable in the background, so the idea of putting myself out there was quite terrifying -- but I'm so happy to hear that you guys are digging it. I do have to say that this would not have been possible without these amazing guys backing me up; Marco Sfogli, Andreas Solveström, Ray Riendeau, and Jesper Sunnhagen. Stay tuned because I have a music video dropping soon!"

The video is available below.

"Inside" is now available via Amazon and iTunes.

During a BraveWords interview in 2016, James LaBrie discussed the possibility of recording a new solo album. His previous solo effort, Impermanent Resonance, was released in 2013:

“I think it’s just a matter of Matt Guillory, myself, and all the other guys making time to get together,” says LaBrie. “It really is a band and me and Matt are really passionate about keeping the same players of the last 10 years. Matt and I have talked and we agree that we definitely have to do another one, we have to follow up Impermanent Resonance with an album that is just as killer. I think it’ll be better. It really is a matter of being able to sit down and put the time and focus into it that it deserves. But yeah, I do believe there will be another one. I really want to do another solo album before I say ‘I’m done, I don’t want to do this anymore…’ or ‘I don’t want to perform live anymore.'”

Photo by Patric Ullaeus