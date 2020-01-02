MATT SORUM Reflects On A Decade - "Strive To Inspire And Be Inspired By The Ones Around You," Says Former GUNS N' ROSES / VELVET REVOLVER Drummer

Drummer Matt Sorum took to Instagram to offer wishes for a happy new year, and to reflect on the last decade.

Says Sorum: "A new Decade is upon us, the last decade was one of growth and commitment, trials and tribulations that life brings, joy and happiness, sorrow and pain, love and loss... but with that comes hope and a stronger more resilient me. In Numerology 2020 signifies making things happen, converting visions into reality. Strive to inspire and be inspired by the ones around you. The thing that I am most proud of in the last decade is finding my faith in God and with that faith there is no fear. Manifest your destiny and God will lead you there. Happy New Year, Matt."

Sorum will release his autobiography, Double Talkin' Jive: True Rock 'N' Roll Stories From The Drummer Of Guns N' Roses, The Cult, And Velvet Revolver, on April 7 via Chicago Review Press. The official book description reads as follows:

Cocaine smuggling, shoot-outs, and never-ending decadent parties: Matt Sorum's 'Double Talkin' Jive' could almost be described as the autobiographical equivalent of the film, Blow. But rather than becoming a premier drug smugglers, Matt Sorum becomes a world-famous drummer in Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver and The Cult. Sorum drops out of high school to become a drummer, but turns to selling pot to support himself, and later smuggling large quantities of cocaine. When Sorum is given the chance to play in The Cult, he is finally able to make a living as a drummer. The very next year, Slash and Duff McKagan recruit Matt to join Guns N' Roses, and with that, Matt's life is transformed.

When Axl Rose starts turning up at the recording studio more and more sporadically, sometimes not at all, Matt recounts in keen detail how he and the band stagger toward their downfall. Matt and his Guns N' Roses bandmates Slash and Duff form Velvet Revolver with Dave Kushner and Scott Weiland. When Weiland suddenly leaves the band, Matt steps in as drummer for Motörhead during their U.S. tour, and then starts his own all-star band, Kings Of Chaos.

During his time as a professional drummer, Matt battles alcohol and coke addictions, but meeting his girlfriend, Ace Harper, helps him manage to go clean. Matt Sorum's autobiography, written with writer duo Leif Eriksson and Martin Svensson, avoids all the usual rock biography clichés.

The book will be released in four formats - Cloth, EPUB, Mobipocket, PDF Cloth - and can be pre-ordered here.