MAUSOLEUM GATE To Release Into A Dark Divinity Album In September; Details Revealed

Three years after their debut, Finland’s Mausoleum Gate return with Into A Dark Divinity. The band’s sophomore full-length will be released on September 8th via Cruz Del Sur Music.

Capitalizing on the debut’s majestic sound, Mausoleum Gate harnesses the keyboard-dominated bravado of classic Deep Purple and Rainbow and blends it with the proto-metal visions of Manilla Road and early Iron Maiden.

Into A Dark Divinity proves that Mausoleum Gate are one of the scene’s best new true metal torchbearers. Singular, alluring and able to captivate audiences of all varieties, they represent a new front in authentic vintage metal.

Tracklisting:

“Condemned To Darkness”

“Burn The Witches At Dawn”

“Apophis”

“Solomon's Key”

“Horns”

“Into A Dark Divinity”