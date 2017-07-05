MAUSOLEUM GATE To Release Into A Dark Divinity Album In September; Details Revealed
July 5, 2017, an hour ago
Three years after their debut, Finland’s Mausoleum Gate return with Into A Dark Divinity. The band’s sophomore full-length will be released on September 8th via Cruz Del Sur Music.
Capitalizing on the debut’s majestic sound, Mausoleum Gate harnesses the keyboard-dominated bravado of classic Deep Purple and Rainbow and blends it with the proto-metal visions of Manilla Road and early Iron Maiden.
Into A Dark Divinity proves that Mausoleum Gate are one of the scene’s best new true metal torchbearers. Singular, alluring and able to captivate audiences of all varieties, they represent a new front in authentic vintage metal.
Tracklisting:
“Condemned To Darkness”
“Burn The Witches At Dawn”
“Apophis”
“Solomon's Key”
“Horns”
“Into A Dark Divinity”