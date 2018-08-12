MAX CAVALERA And CONAN Perform FUDGE TUNNEL's "Hate Songs In E Minor" At The Earache Factory (Video)

The clip below features Soulfly / ex-Sepultura frontman Max Cavalera and Conan performing the Fudge Tunnel classic "Hate Songs In E Minor" at The Earache Factory during the Boomtown Fair in Winchester, UK this weekend. Both Soulfly and Conan were on the festival bill.

Max Cavalera is featured in a new interview with MetalShop, recently conducted in Prague. He discusses the band's forthcoming album, Ritual, and the new song "The Summoning", which the band has been performing live.

Metal Express Radio's Mick Burgess caught up with Soulfly frontman Max Cavalera to chat about the band's live shows, and to get the low down on their new album, Ritual, that hits the stores in October. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Q: How`s "Summoning" been going down (on tour) seeing as though it`s from an album that`s not out yet?

Max: "The fans have been loving it. It`s a really cool song and starts with a blast beat and has this killer groove, and it has this awesome breakdown ending. When it comes in the fans just love it."

Q: You have a new album, Ritual, due out in a couple of months. How do you feel ahead of its release?

Max: "I`m very excited, it`s a very cool record and done in a very unique way. I worked hard on bringing in some of the early Soulfly influences from the tribal groove element along with the fast thrash death metal stuff that I love right now. There`s a Navajo chant that opens the record. There`s a song called 'Dead Behind The Eyes' that features Randy (Blythe) from Lamb Of God, and 'Under Rapture' has Ross (Dolan) from Immolation; that`s a great song, the ending is full-on death metal. It`ll be great playing those on a proper Ritual World Tour next year."

Q: Seven shows in eight days (in the UK) is quite a hectic schedule. How do you pace yourself on tour?

Max: "You`ve just got to go for it. Sometimes we do 20-30 without a day off. One of our crew guys used to say 'Stay in your manhole and give `em Hell.' You`ve just got to man up and do it. Don`t complain, just enjoy. There`s a lot of worse jobs out there so we`re really lucky to do this for a living and we`re having fun."

