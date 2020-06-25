MAX CAVALERA Featured In New Episode Of Gear Masters (Revisited); Video

In this episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters (Revisited), Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, ex- Sepultura), shows off the gear that he uses onstage.

Cavalera has announced a new internet series, dubbed Max Traxx, that he will use to take the fans through the songs written over the course of his career, along with the backstories that inspired them. Check out the video message from Cavalera below.