MAX CAVALERA - "I Don't Have A Retirement Plan; I Want To Play Forever" (Video)

Impact recently caught up with Soulfly frontman Max Cavalera, who discussed the latest tour, rediscovering older songs in the band's catalogue, Slayer's retirement, his lack of a retirement plan, and more.

Cavalera: "The whole Slayer thing. I don't understand how they do it (retirement). I want to play forever. I don't have a retirement plan. I don't know what to do if I'm not playing music. If I'm not playing, creating, I go nuts, literally, I go insane. But, that's them. They're doing it. Good for them. I'm happy. They're a really great band, influenced a lot of people. They created a lot of great music. That's how they want to go out, but there's always going to be newer bands coming up. There's a whole gang of new bands.

I like a lot of the heavier stuff in America right now like Genocide Pact, Gatecreeper. There's good music all the time. It'd be a change of the guard. I'm happy that we still have Iron Maiden; we still have Judas Priest; we still have Saxon. Some of those bands are still holding up. To me, that's cool. That's exciting."

On July 20th, Philip Anselmo & The Illegals performed at the Dynamo Metalfest in Eindhoven, Netherlands. During their set, they were joined by Soulfly's Max Cavalera for Pantera's classic "Walk". Check out the video below.