MAX CAVALERA Joins PHIL ANSELMO On Stage At Dynamo Festival 2019 For PANTERA's "Walk" (Video)

On July 20th, Philip Anselmo & The Illegals performed at the Dynamo Metalfest in Eindhoven, Netherlands. During their set, they were joined by Soulfly's Max Cavalera for Pantera's classic "Walk". Check out the video below.

The day before, Anselmo performed at Gefle Metal 2019 in Gävle, Sweden. Satyricon frontman Sigurd "Satyr" Wongraven joined the band on stage for Pantera's "I'm Broken".