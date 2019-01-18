MAX CAVALERA Looks Back On Writing SOULFLY's "Bleed" - "It Was The First Step On The Journey To Where I Am Now"

In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Soulfly frontman / founder Max Cavalera looks back on the making of the song "Bleed" from the band's self-titled 1998 debut. The song was recorded after Cavalera's departure from Sepultura and inspired by the death of his stepson, Dana Wells, in 1996.

Max: "Six months before, I was angry about Dana, angry about Sepultura. I’d been living in a dark room, drinking and taking drugs and I was done with music. My heart was too broken to think about it – I just told everyone to fuck off, and that I just wanted to get drunk. If it wasn’t for Deftones, I don’t know what I would have done. It was tough and hard to make, but it was great catharsis and a great therapy for me. 'Bleed' is special to me because of what it means, and because it was the song that showed everyone that I could do this on my own… and I include myself in that. If that album had failed, I don’t think I’d be here talking to you now. It was the first step on the journey to where I am now.”

Soulfly's latest album, Ritual, was produced, recorded and mixed by Josh Wilbur (Lamb Of God, Gojira). Cover artwork was painted by artist Eliran Kantor (Testament, Iced Earth). Additional booklet art was handled by Marcelo Vasco Arts (Slayer, Kreator), who also handled the package design. The album features multiple guests including Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God) and Ross Dolan (Immolation).

Ritual tracklisting:

"Ritual"

"Dead Behind The Eyes" (feat. Randy Blythe)

"The Summoning"

"Evil Empowered"

"Under Rapture" (feat. Ross Dolan)

"Demonized"

"Blood On The Street"

"Bite The Bullet"

"Feedback!"

"Soulfly XI"

