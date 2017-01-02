MAX CAVALERA On Failed SEPULTURA Reunion - "We've Been Trying To Do The Reunion For A Long Time With The Other Jackasses, But They Don't Want To Do It"

Soulfly and former Sepultura frontman Max Cavalera recently spoke with Metal Rules about the Cavalera Conspiracy's Return To Roots tour with his brother and former Sepultura drummer, Iggor Cavalera. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Q: The tour is called Return To Roots and you're performing the classic Sepultura album Roots in its entirety. I think that it’s just wonderful idea to do. Is this something that you have been planning for a long time actually?

Max Cavalera: "We haven’t really planned this for a long time. We’ve been trying to do the reunion for a long time with the other jackasses. But they don’t want to do it. They keep fucking it up and at one time I called Andreas. I said 'Let’s fucking do it, man.' I got so frustrated. I was just going nowhere with it. Because I want to do it for the fans. So, thank God, Gloria came up with this idea. She was saying 'How about just you and Iggor, just do it yourselves. It’s your record, you wrote it. Iggor played drums on it. You wrote all the music on it. You sang all the stuff. I think people will like to see it just like this, they don’t care about the rest.' I was like a little bit apprehensive at first. I was like like 'I don’t know...' and so we did a test. We decided to try it first so, we did a festival Canada. The show was fucking great. Everybody loved it. And next we did a whole US tour and it was fantastic.

The European tour was all sold out. All the shows were sold out. So, I don’t remember having a full sold out tour like this ever before, this was like the first time, So, it was like, this was like a great idea. I think most what it works about is, I think a lot of people weren’t around when Roots came out and they want to see it now. A lot of young kids and a lot of people who were not able to see it back then. It’s a bit different, because we play the whole record. So, it’s not the Roots tour of ’96. Because the Roots tour had all the songs, stuff from Beneath The Remains, Arise, Chaso A.D. This is just the Roots album first, for an hour and one minute. Then we do with the next half an hour, is what I call it our garage time. So, it’s us just playing what we love. A couple of song are solid that we played like Celtic Frost’s 'Procreation Of the Wicked'. It was a B-side of 'Roots', so, it fits with the Roots theme."

Following the success of last fall's 20th anniversary Return To Roots tour, Max & Iggor Cavalera have announced an upcoming second leg of the tour, hitting additional markets from February 9th through early March. Several new cities will witness the legendary Sepultura classic album Roots performed in its entirety each night by Max, Iggor, Marc Rizzo (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, Ill Niño) and Tony Campos (Soulfly, Static-X, Ministry, Fear Factory).

Kicking off in Las Vegas, the tour will feature support from Immolation and Full Of Hell. Return To Roots second leg tickets are available beginning today, so visit your local venues online or at the box office for ticketing information. www.maxandiggorreturntoroots.com will be fully updated this evening and will include ticket links then.

In addition, very special Meet & Greet passes can be purchased at the merch booth each night. Fans will be given the opportunity to take a photo with Max and Iggor, and they will each sign a Roots CD, cassette or vinyl. This applies to only the Roots album and one autograph and one photo will be permitted per person. Don't miss this unique opportunity to have your Roots album signed by the men behind the music.

Tour dates, with support from Immolation and Full Of Hell, are listed below.

February

9 - Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

10 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

11 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Cafe

12 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

14 - Dallas, TX - Trees

15 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

16 - Little Rock, AR - Revolution Music Room

17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

18 - Columbus, OH - Alrosa Villa

19 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

20 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

21 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

22 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

23 - Chicago, IL - Portage Theater

25 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall

27 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

March

1 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

2 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

3 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

4 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory