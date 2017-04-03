MAX CAVALERA To Perform NAILBOMB's Point Blank Album Live In Its Entirety With SOULFLY

In 1994, Sepultura's Max Cavalera joined forces with Alex Newport of Fudge Tunnel in a side project called Nailbomb. Together the pair recorded one studio album, Point Blank, and played only two live shows before disbanding the next year.

Now, in 2017, Max Cavalera - with his current band Soulfly - is making dreams come true. In the video below, he announces that they will perform Point Blank from start to finish, all 13 songs, live on their upcoming tour - dates and cities to be announced.