MAX CAVALERA To Perform NAILBOMB's Point Blank Album Live In Its Entirety With SOULFLY
April 3, 2017, 29 minutes ago
In 1994, Sepultura's Max Cavalera joined forces with Alex Newport of Fudge Tunnel in a side project called Nailbomb. Together the pair recorded one studio album, Point Blank, and played only two live shows before disbanding the next year.
Now, in 2017, Max Cavalera - with his current band Soulfly - is making dreams come true. In the video below, he announces that they will perform Point Blank from start to finish, all 13 songs, live on their upcoming tour - dates and cities to be announced.