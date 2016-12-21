MAX & IGGOR CAVALERA Talk Return To Roots Tour, Brexit, And Donald Trump Being "The Biggest Joke Ever" In New Video Interview

On November 21st, Max and Iggor Cavalera spoke with Impact about their Return To Roots tour, celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Sepultura's Roots album, Britain's surprise exit from the European Union, and the US presidential elections that saw business tycoon Donald Trump take the keys to the White House.

Following the success of this fall's 20th anniversary Return To Roots tour, Max & Iggor Cavalera have announced an upcoming second leg of the tour, hitting additional markets from February 9th through early March. Several new cities will witness the legendary Sepultura classic album Roots performed in its entirety each night by Max, Iggor, Marc Rizzo (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, Ill Niño) and Tony Campos (Soulfly, Static-X, Ministry, Fear Factory).

Kicking off in Las Vegas, the tour will feature support from Immolation and Full Of Hell. Return To Roots second leg tickets are available beginning today, so visit your local venues online or at the box office for ticketing information. www.maxandiggorreturntoroots.com will be fully updated this evening and will include ticket links then.

In addition, very special Meet & Greet passes can be purchased at the merch booth each night. Fans will be given the opportunity to take a photo with Max and Iggor, and they will each sign a Roots CD, cassette or vinyl. This applies to only the Roots album and one autograph and one photo will be permitted per person. Don't miss this unique opportunity to have your Roots album signed by the men behind the music.

Tour dates, with support from Immolation and Full Of Hell, are listed below.

February

9 - Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

10 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

11 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Cafe

12 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

14 - Dallas, TX - Trees

15 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

16 - Little Rock, AR - Revolution Music Room

17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

18 - Columbus, OH - Alrosa Villa

19 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

20 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

21 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

22 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

23 - Chicago, IL - Portage Theater

25 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall

27 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

March

1 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

2 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

3 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

4 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory