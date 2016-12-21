MAX & IGGOR CAVALERA Talk Return To Roots Tour, Brexit, And Donald Trump Being "The Biggest Joke Ever" In New Video Interview
December 21, 2016, a day ago
On November 21st, Max and Iggor Cavalera spoke with Impact about their Return To Roots tour, celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Sepultura's Roots album, Britain's surprise exit from the European Union, and the US presidential elections that saw business tycoon Donald Trump take the keys to the White House.
Following the success of this fall's 20th anniversary Return To Roots tour, Max & Iggor Cavalera have announced an upcoming second leg of the tour, hitting additional markets from February 9th through early March. Several new cities will witness the legendary Sepultura classic album Roots performed in its entirety each night by Max, Iggor, Marc Rizzo (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, Ill Niño) and Tony Campos (Soulfly, Static-X, Ministry, Fear Factory).
Kicking off in Las Vegas, the tour will feature support from Immolation and Full Of Hell. Return To Roots second leg tickets are available beginning today, so visit your local venues online or at the box office for ticketing information. www.maxandiggorreturntoroots.com will be fully updated this evening and will include ticket links then.
In addition, very special Meet & Greet passes can be purchased at the merch booth each night. Fans will be given the opportunity to take a photo with Max and Iggor, and they will each sign a Roots CD, cassette or vinyl. This applies to only the Roots album and one autograph and one photo will be permitted per person. Don't miss this unique opportunity to have your Roots album signed by the men behind the music.
Tour dates, with support from Immolation and Full Of Hell, are listed below.
February
9 - Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
10 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock
11 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Cafe
12 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
14 - Dallas, TX - Trees
15 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall
16 - Little Rock, AR - Revolution Music Room
17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
18 - Columbus, OH - Alrosa Villa
19 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
20 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
21 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
22 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
23 - Chicago, IL - Portage Theater
25 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall
27 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
March
1 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
2 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
3 - San Francisco, CA - Slims
4 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory