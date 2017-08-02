Max Portnoy's NEXT TO NONE Announce Additional Tour Dates With Labelmates DOLL SKIN

Rising young metallers Next To None released their second album, Phases, through InsideOutMusic in Europe and EMP Label Group in North America on July 7th. This comes off the back of the band’s first ever European tour alongside labelmates Haken, as well as dates supporting Mike Portnoy’s much anticipated Shattered Fortress show.

The band is currently on the road with labelmates Doll Skin. Confirmed dates are listed below:

August

9 - El Paso TX - Low Brow Palace

10- Albuquerque, NM- The Jam Spot

11 - Tucson AZ - Loadhouse

12- Las Vegas, NV- Dive Bar

16 - Portland OR - Rock Hard PDX

17 - Seattle WA - Chop Suey

18 - Lewiston ID - 3rd Wheel

20 - Colordo Springs CO - Sunshine Studios

22- Omaha, NE- Shamrocks

24 - Jackson MN - Ellefson Coffee Co.

25 - Mankato MN - Whats Up Lounge

26 - Chippewa Falls WI - EveryBuddys Bar

27 - Oshkosh WI - Burning Soul Studio

28 - Baraboo WI - Private Event

29 - Ft Atkinson WI - Hijynx

Phases marks the recording debut of new guitarist Derrick Schneider, who came on a recommendation from band friend and former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, who guested on the band’s first album. Guitarist Ryland Holland departed the band last year to attend Berklee College of Music.

Tracklisting:

“13”

“Answer Me”

“The Apple”

“Beg”

“Alone”

“Kek”

“Clarity”

“Pause”

“Mr Mime”

“Isolation”

“Denial”

“The Wanderer”

“Mr Mime”:

“Pause” lyric video:

“The Apple” video:

(Photo - Axel Jusseit)