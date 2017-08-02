Max Portnoy's NEXT TO NONE Announce Additional Tour Dates With Labelmates DOLL SKIN
August 2, 2017, a minute ago
Rising young metallers Next To None released their second album, Phases, through InsideOutMusic in Europe and EMP Label Group in North America on July 7th. This comes off the back of the band’s first ever European tour alongside labelmates Haken, as well as dates supporting Mike Portnoy’s much anticipated Shattered Fortress show.
The band is currently on the road with labelmates Doll Skin. Confirmed dates are listed below:
August
9 - El Paso TX - Low Brow Palace
10- Albuquerque, NM- The Jam Spot
11 - Tucson AZ - Loadhouse
12- Las Vegas, NV- Dive Bar
16 - Portland OR - Rock Hard PDX
17 - Seattle WA - Chop Suey
18 - Lewiston ID - 3rd Wheel
20 - Colordo Springs CO - Sunshine Studios
22- Omaha, NE- Shamrocks
24 - Jackson MN - Ellefson Coffee Co.
25 - Mankato MN - Whats Up Lounge
26 - Chippewa Falls WI - EveryBuddys Bar
27 - Oshkosh WI - Burning Soul Studio
28 - Baraboo WI - Private Event
29 - Ft Atkinson WI - Hijynx
Phases marks the recording debut of new guitarist Derrick Schneider, who came on a recommendation from band friend and former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, who guested on the band’s first album. Guitarist Ryland Holland departed the band last year to attend Berklee College of Music.
Tracklisting:
“13”
“Answer Me”
“The Apple”
“Beg”
“Alone”
“Kek”
“Clarity”
“Pause”
“Mr Mime”
“Isolation”
“Denial”
“The Wanderer”
“Mr Mime”:
“Pause” lyric video:
“The Apple” video:
(Photo - Axel Jusseit)