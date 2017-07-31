Max Portnoy's NEXT TO NONE Streaming New Song “Mr. Mime”

“Mr. Mime”, a track from Pennsylvania-based metal act Next To None’s sophomore album, Phases, is available for streaming below. Next To None, featuring drummer Max Portnoy, released Phases on July 7th via EMP Label Group in North America, and InsideOutMusic in Europe.

Formed in 2012, in the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania, the foursome released their debut, A Light In The Dark, in 2015 via InsideOut, before setting out to work on Phases. The album features 12 tracks of powerful modern metal, self-recorded by the band at singer/keyboardist Thomas Cuce’s home studio Battery Power Studios, and mixed by Grammy nominated Periphery bassist Adam “Nolly” Getgood.

Phases marks the recording debut of new guitarist Derrick Schneider, who came on a recommendation from band friend and former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, who guested on the band’s first album. Guitarist Ryland Holland departed the band last year to attend Berklee College of Music.

Tracklisting:

“13”

“Answer Me”

“The Apple”

“Beg”

“Alone”

“Kek”

“Clarity”

“Pause”

“Mr Mime”

“Isolation”

“Denial”

“The Wanderer”

“Mr Mime”:

“Pause” lyric video:

“The Apple” video: