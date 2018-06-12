MAXX EXPLOSION Featuring DOKKEN, HOUSE OF LORDS Members Recruit Keyboardist MARK ZITO

Maxx Explosion, featuring Dokken bassist Chris McCarvill (vocals, bass), guitarist Jimi Bell (House Of Lords), and drummer Bj Zampa (House Of Lords), announced today they’ve added a fourth member to their current lineup, keyboardist Mark Zito (Equinoxx).

Chris McCarvill said in a statement, “Mark’s first show with Maxx was in Rocklahoma. We experienced crazy high temperatures, last minute song changes, flights, travel, the usual chaos and he still crushed it on stage. He absolutely fits in with the rest of the band. We’re very psyched to have Mark join us.”

The band is expected to release new music and videos in late 2018. Stay tuned for updates.