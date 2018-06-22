MAXXWELL – Metalized Album Details Revealed

Swiss hard rock/metal band, Maxxwell, have announced the release of their fourth album Metalized on September 21st. Metalized says it all - many concerts have left their mark. On the new record, the band rocks harder, catchier and a lot more edgy than on their earlier releases.

The lyric video for the title track “Metalized” will be released on June 29th. The song is a homage to the band's big influences, with a bit of a wink.

Sometimes it takes a little longer for a work to reach completion. This is what happened with Maxxwell, who have taken a full four years to produce their fourth release, Metalized. Thanks to the strength of the band's last album, Tabula Rasa, they played support on tours with Michael Schenker's Temple Of Rock, Doro, Kissin' Dynamite, Rage & Shakra and support slots for Within Temptation, Extreme, Gloryhammer - just to name a few. In the almost 10-year career of Maxxwell, they have performed a total of over two hundred shows.

Tracklisting:

“Hurricane”

“Back Again”

“P.U.T.V.”

“She’s Mine”

“Scars”

“Metalized”

“Monsterball”

“Burn”

“Done With You”

“Given It All”

“The Temple”

“Raise Your Fist”

“Independent” (Bonus Track)

“Queen Of The Night” (Bonus Track)

“Schizophrenia” (Bonus Track)

“Metalized” lyric video teaser: