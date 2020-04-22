May/June Dates Of The Big Rock Summer Tour Feat. RATT, CINDERELLA’s TOM KEIFER, SKID ROW, SLAUGHTER Postponed

Produced by Live Nation, The Big Rock Summer Tour features legendary rock acts Ratt, Cinderella's Tom Keifer, Skid Row and Slaughter, four bands that have combined to sell more than 60 million albums, including dozens of radio hits and smash videos.

Organizers have issued the following update: "The Big Rock Summer Tour dates for May and June 2020 are rescheduling out of an abundance of caution for our fans, crew and venue staff. As soon as we have the dates finalized we’ll share the updated schedule, and all tickets will be honored accordingly. We truly appreciate your understanding, and value your patronage. Stay healthy, stay safe, and we'll see you soon."

The tour is now schedule to launch on August 25 in Syracuse, NY. Dates below. Visit bigrocksummertour.com for tickets and complete details.

Every night of the tour will feature more party anthems and power ballads than fans could hope for, with the rock n roll caravan hitting more than two dozen North American cities starting June 3 in Farmingville, NY and wrapping September 19 in Los Angeles, CA (see dates below).

“We’re looking forward to layin’ it down on The Big Rock Summer Tour. The band is firing on all cylinders and more than ready for the shows with some great bands. Let the games begin!” - Stephen Pearcy, Ratt

“We are celebrating 30 years of kick ass rock with Ratt, Skid Row and Slaughter this summer, and promise to bring a 100% live, loud, leave it all on the stage, #keiferband style rock show in every city The Big Rock Summer Tour comes to! See y’all at the show!” - Cinderella's Tom Keifer

“This is more than an incredible summer tour with four killer bands and three decades of hits. It’s a traveling rock and roll circus with friends we’ve known for more than 30 years! And we are ready to tear shit up!” - Rachel Bolan, Skid Row

“Unleash three decades of killer music and let the soundtrack of the summertime begin. We’re looking forward to lighting up the stage with all the bands and you rock and roll maniacs! Get loud! Get crazy! And get ready for The Big Rock Summer Tour! It’s gonna be one wild ride!” - Slaughter

Tour dates:

August

25 - Syracuse, NY - St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

27 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

28 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

29 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

September

1 - Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

5 - Grand Island, NE - Nebraska State Fair *

6 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion Denver **

8 - Austin, TX - ACL Live - Moody Theater

9 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah State Fair / Days of 47 Arena

18 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

* Ratt, Skid Row and Quiet Riot

** Ratt, Skid Row, Quiet Riot and Slaughter