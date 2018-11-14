MAYAN Announces Mexico Tour 2019

Symphonic death metal collective MaYaN (featuring current and former members of Epica, After Forever, Delain, Orphanage and Stream Of Passion) have announced that they will return to Mexico for three shows. It will mark the band’s first shows in Mexico in eight years.

Mexican singer Marcela Bovio shares her excitement about performing again in her native country: "To me, there's nothing more special than performing in Mexico. We, Mexicans, truly experience live concerts by releasing every ounce of energy we have: we jump, we slam, we sing along from the bottom of our hearts, we give everything we have! And that's just so incredible to experience when being on stage... I just can't wait to be there and share three special evenings with my fellow Mexican people!"

Mark Jansen comments “Finally after many years MaYaN is returning to Mexico! And not just for 1 show but 3! I'm beyond excited about this and can't wait to see all my friends again. Let's make these 3 unforgettable evenings to celebrate with all of you!”

Mexico tour dates:

January

25 - C3 Stage - Guadalajara, Mexico

26 - Foro Indie Rocks - Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico

27 - Musicantro - Monterrey, Mexico

Tickets and VIP M&G tickets will go on sale Friday, November 16th at 10 AM, local time via mayanofficial.com/tour/upcoming-shows.

iframe allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="400" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ba2DyMTl6XM" width="600">