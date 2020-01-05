MAYAN / Ex-STREAM OF PASSION Vocalist MARCELA BOVIO Battling Cervical Cancer

Vocalist Marcela Bovio, who rose to fame in metal circles with Stream Of Passion and is a member of the Dutch metal project, Mayan, has revealed she is battling cervical cancer. her update can be read below.

"Dear friends, you may have notice I've been very quiet lately on social media. And a few of you know this already, but a lot of you don't so I thought I'd just publish this here. Be warned, it's heavy news... I have cervical cancer, and I'm currently undergoing treatment for it. It's been a nerve-wrecking journey so far, it's very hard to put my head around it and accept it; but it's getting easier every day and I think an important part of it is to just put it out there. I'm also very lucky to have family and friends that have provided me with an incredible amount of support.

I'm happy to say that so far the treatment has gone quite ok and I haven't felt very bad physically. The prognosis is also very positive, so I hope in a few months I can be free of this thing and share some good news with you!

I can't wait for the day I can climb back on a stage again and sing for you. In the meantime, good vibes are much appreciated."

Photo by Emilie Garcin