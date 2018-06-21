MAYAN Featuring Members Of EPICA, DELAIN, FIREWIND, ORPHANAGE And STREAM OF PASSION Launch Dhyana Album Trailer: Recording Orchestra; Video

MaYaN, the symphonic death metal brainchild of Epica guitarist/vocalist Mark Jansen and his former After Forever bandmate Jack Driessen, are gearing up for the release of their new album Dhyana, due on September 21st.

In regards to the new video below, the band states: "This time, we take a look at the orchestral bits that will appear on the new record."

A previous message states: "We're excited to announce our Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign with the goal of intensifying the sounds of our 3rd album by recording with a live symphonic orchestra! With our profound love for epic movie scores, it has been our dream to incorporate real strings, brass and percussion into our music and have written each new track to be amplified with the sounds of an orchestra. You can help us make this dream come true by pledging to our campaign for the many unique rewards that we have created for you, including exclusive access to our new EP (ONLY available through our campaign) and a chance to attend the orchestra recordings! Check out our video and visit our campaign page here. We thank you in advance for your support!"

(Photo - Victor Peters)