MAYAN Premier "Dhyana" Music Video

MaYaN have released a video for the title track of their upcoming Dhyana album, out on September 21st via Nuclear Blast. Watch the clip below, and pre-order the album here.

Dhyana: the moment when the individual mind is absorbed by the heart and melts with the universal mind.

Through his musical contributions in Epica, After Forever and MaYaN, Mark Jansen has introduced another piece of knowledge, spirituality and mystery into the Dutch metal scene. For the third time since their inception in 2010, the now 10-piece symphonic death metal band has joined forces for a new album, and their latest opus Dhyana is set to lift them to an entirely new level.

The collective that is MaYaN has always had a profound love for movie scores, so it comes as no surprise that the next step in the band‘s career was to record a new album with a live symphonic orchestra. Turning their vision into reality, a crowdfunding campaign was started early 2018 to fund the recording of MaYaN‘s third album with a live orchestra. With the tremendous support of fans across the world, more than €40,000 were raised and the band could finally approach the City Of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra to record their new album with them. Being one of the world's most renowned symphonic orchestras and famous for their work in cinematic features such as the Star Wars saga, Hannibal (2001) and Arrival (2016), as well as the orchestral parts of Dimmu Borgir’s Death Cult Armageddon they were the perfect choice to join forces with MaYaN to create the monumental sound landscape for Dhyana. The crowdfunding campaign packages also included an exclusive EP called Undercurrent.

Mastermind Mark Jansen states: "We have worked with all our energy, efforts and passion to create a remarkable album. "Dhyana" (which means the moment when the mind gets absorbed by the heart) makes us all very proud and we can't wait for it to be released. With the support of our loyal fans worldwide we were able to record the album with the City Of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra. Because of this and also producer Joost van den Broek's know-how and enormous motivational drive we were able to meet the high standards of the best productions of today. It's needless to say that we are extremely excited!!!"

The concept of this third full-length release reflects on conceptual themes such as being self-aware of our thoughts and relinquishing our egos and self-conceited tendencies to finding out who we truly are.

Tracklisting:

"The Rhythm Of Freedom"

"Tornado Of Thoughts - I Don’t Think Therefore I Am"

"Saints Don’t Die"

"Dhyana"

"Rebirth From Despair"

"The Power Process"

"The Illusory Self"

"Satori"

"Maya - The Veil Of Delusion"

"The Flaming Rage Of God"

"Set Me Free"

"Dhyana" video:

"The Rhythm Of Freedom" lyric video:

Making-of video:

Teaser:

The band will celebrate their new offering with a Dhyana Release Party on September 22nd at De Helling, Utrecht, NL. Support comes from Elyose and Carthagods.