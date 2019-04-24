MAYAN Premiers "The Power Process" Music Video

After the release of their epic new album in September 2018, symphonic death metal collective MaYaN (featuring current and former members of Epica, After Forever, Delain, Orphanage and Stream Of Passion) is still busy traveling the world to spread the word of Dhyana. Just recently, the band finished their Mexican tour, played 70000 Tons Of Metal and is now ready to return to Europe for several indoor shows and festivals.

As a little appetizer for their fans, MaYaN now release a new music video for "The Power Process" that you can watch below.

Marcela Bovio comments: "We're very excited to share with you our new videoclip 'The Power Process'! We had the pleasure of working again with Arno de Haas, who also directed the videoclip of 'Saints Don't Die'. Can you guess who the story was inspired by? :)"

Tour dates:

May

3 - Wetzikon, Switzerland - Hall of Fame

4 - Mantua, Italy - Milady Metal Fest

24 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

25 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Luxor Live

June

28 - Dokkum, Netherlands - Dokk’em Open Air

29 - Hertme, Netherlands - Openluchttheater

July

11 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock

August

16 - Graz, Austria - Metal on the Hill

September

5 - Atlanta, GA - ProgPower USA

7 - Medellín, Columbia - TBA

8 - Bogotá, Columbia - Ozzy Bar Rock

November

22 - Lelystad, Netherlands - Corneel

23 - Ulft, Netherlands - Metal on Metal

Tickets are available at mayanofficial.com/tour/upcoming-shows.