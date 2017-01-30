MAYHEM - 2017 Pressing Of Live in Sarpsborg Due In April

Mayhem's Live In Sarpsborg receives it’s official debut release on this Peaceville 2017 pressing, due for release on April 7th. Pre-order here.

With new audio captured from a master source, the show, originally performed on February 28th, 1990 was one of only a handful to feature the now legendary lineup of Dead, Euronymous, Hellhammer and Necrobutcher.

Perfectly demonstrating the pure raw essence of Mayhem, the band surge through some of their early classics, from the Deathcrush release to tracks which would later feature on their highly revered debut, De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas.

This first edition of Live in Sarpsborg is presented on limited clear heavyweight vinyl and includes a 12" booklet featuring rare and unseen band photos, plus extensive thoughts and recollections from Metalion and others associated with the event, as well as former Mayhem members Manheim and Messiah.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Deathcrush”

“Necrolust”

“Funeral Fog”

“Freezing Moon”

Side B

“Carnage”

“Buried By Time And Dust”

“Chainsaw Gutsfuck”

“Pure Fucking Armageddon”