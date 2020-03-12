MAYHEM, ABBATH - Seattle, San Francisco Dates Of Decibel Tour Cancelled Due To Ban On Large Gatherings In Each City

Due to city-wide bans on gatherings in excess of 250 people in Seattle, WA and 1,000 people in San Francisco, CA in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the March 17 (Seattle) and March 20 (San Francisco) dates of the Decibel Magazine Tour - featuring Mayhem, Abbath, Gatecreeper and Idle Hands - have been cancelled. Contact your point of purchase for refunds.

Mayhem previously announce that drummer Hellhammer would be unable to perform on the Decibel Tour. A message states: "Due to a severe shoulder infection caused by osteoarthritis that has plagued Hellhammer for quite some time now, he will unfortunately not be able to perform on the upcoming North America tour. He has been working with a physiotherapist for the last couple of months in the hopes that he would be fully healed before the tour, but has ultimately been ordered to rest for some more weeks. Filling in for Hellhammer will be Tony Laureano, who has a prestigious track record as a session and drummer for a number of other bands such as Dimmu Borgir, Nile, Angelcorpse, Malevolent Creation, God Dethroned, Acheron, Belphegor, 1349, Brujeria, etc."

Hellhammer commented: “See y'all next time!”

(Photo - Ester Segarra)