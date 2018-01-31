MAYHEM Announce Demon Anthology US Dates

Norwegian black metal icons Mayhem - one of extreme metal's most controversial and influential bands - have announced a handful of exclusive Demon Anthology dates in The United States. The shows will feature a new live set, containing Mayhem's greatest songs spanning all their albums, and will surround the band's forthcoming appearance at the Decibel Metal and Beer Fest. A full list of confirmed tour dates can be found below.

Mayhem live with Incantation and Cloak:

March

29 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

30 - Amityville, NY - Revolution Bar and Music Hall

31 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

April

1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore (as part of Decibel Metal and Beer Fest - no Incantation, no Cloak)



